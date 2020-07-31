Spanish Uzbek Friendship Sealed in an Agreement Signed in Madrid

AN Agreement of Cooperation for trade and economic relations has been entered into between the Embassy of Uzbekistan and the Madrid based Eurasian Business Alliance.

The intention is to promote Uzbekistan as a suitable trading partner for Spanish companies and to share information with each other about potential business opportunities in each other’s region.

The first area of co-operation will see an attempt to attract Spanish investors to the implementation of a project for production of functional, dietary and baby food using European technologies in the Khorezm region.