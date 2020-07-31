Spanish Royal Family’s annual Mallorca break bit different this year

THE Spanish Royal Family’s annual break in Mallorca is set to be a bit different this year, Spanish press reports.

The King and Queen and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are scheduled to arrive at the royals’ Marivent Palace summer residence in on the island next Friday August 7 and stay for around 10 days.

But rather than spend the whole time in Mallorca as usual, they will also visit Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera.

The trips to the other three Balearic Islands’ follow on from King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s visits to various parts of Spain in recent weeks to support business sectors trying to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and to promote tourism.

One of the trips was to Mallorca on June 25.

Another change to the royals’ usual Mallorca holiday agenda due to the pandemic situation is that there will be no traditional reception at the Almudaina palace for Balearic society.

The King’s mother Queen Sofia is already staying at the Marivent along with his sister Infanta Elena. Queen Sofia is due to spend August on the island.