Police Cordon off Bournemouth Beach over Fears of Overcrowding as Heatwave Hits

Police use cordons to stop crowds at Bournemouth beach amid fears of heatwave over-crowding.

Police put into action contingency plans as PM urges people not to lose focus and risk spreading Covid-19 at Britains beaches over the weekend.

Police are setting up roadblocks, creating diversions and closing off sections of Bournemouth beach in a bid to prevent a repeat of last month’s chaotic scenes as a heatwave sweeps parts of the UK.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures will hit 33C in parts of southern England, some officers have been asked to work extended shifts and weekend leave has been cancelled for others as the emergency services and the local council brace themselves for another major influx of visitors.