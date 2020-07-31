Outrage as Young People at Valencia Nightclub Outbreak Refuse Covid PCR Tests

A group of young people who were in the Valencian discotheques where coronavirus outbreaks were detected have sparked outrage after refusing to undergo PCR tests to determine if they have been infected.

THIS was revealed after a council meeting on Thursday. The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, was present and said there was an urgent need to analyse the situation of the pandemic in the Valencian Community.

It was explained that contagions affecting hospitality professionals have been detected in two Valencian discotheques and users have been asked to come in for PCR tests, in the case of Gandia they have been done ‘very quickly’ as they were quickly located, allowing the outbreak to be ‘very controlled.’

“In Valencia, on the other hand, there are people who are not going to undergo the PCR, and that is a problem of social conscience,” said a spokesman.

The Compromís trustee, Fran Ferri, has agreed that one of the problems of the outbreaks is that “many people” who have been in contact with places where cases have been detected “are refusing to undergo PCR tests,” and said that “action will have to be taken.”

Sources from the Ministry of Health have explained that in the event that a person is contacted by the public health services to determine if they have the virus, they must undergo the tests on a mandatory basis.