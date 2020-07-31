The number of new cases in Spain shows no sign of slowing down as in the last 24 hours there has been a registered increase of 1,525. This is around 300 more new cases than recorded on Thursday when there was an increase of 1,229.

Therefore, since the start of the pandemic, 288,522 positives have already been registered. In the past fourteen days, up to 8,769 people have started to show, 2,347 of these in the past week.

Of the 1,525 new infections, 107 have occurred in Andalucia, 511 in Aragon , 21 in Asturias, 22 in the Balearic Islands, six in the Canary Islands, 14 in Cantabria, 33 in Castilla-La Mancha, 42 in Castilla y Leon, 64 in Cataluña, 42 in the Valencian Community, 22 in Extremadura, 33 in Galicia, 372 in Madrid, three in Melilla, 22 in Murcia, 48 in Navarra, 158 in the Basque Country and five in La Rioja.

In the last seven days, 10 people have sadly died because of COVID (two in Castilla and Leon, four in Cataluña, three in the Valencian Community, one in Extremadura and two in Madrid), a total of 28,443 according to official Health figures. Compared to the deaths recorded on Thursday, the Ministry adjusted the figure and eliminated two deaths from its register.

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has asked regional governments to pay “maximum attention” to nightlife and social celebrations in order to avoid accelerating the expansion of the coronavirus.

According to the reports that Sánchez has noted from the outbreaks, the “most frequent” contexts are framed in the social sphere (34% and more than 2,300 cases), and within these, those related to family gatherings and private parties (more than 90 outbreaks stand out and some 770 cases) and those linked to nightlife venues (at least 30 outbreaks and more than 1,100 cases).

