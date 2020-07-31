More help for Benidorm’s beleaguered

BENIDORM town hall’s Social Welfare department promised a 50 per cent increase for the Prestaciones Economics Individuales (PET) emergency fund.

This will help to cover needs that crop up between now and the end of this year.

“The Covid-19 health crisis has considerably increased the urgent cases that are covered by this kind of help,” Social Welfare councillor Angela Llorca revealed.

“The entire allocation was used up by July, even though this was €75,000 more than we spent in 2019,” she said.

“We have made a Budget modification to inject another €230,000 into the PET fund, which is going up from €450,000 to €680,000.”

Llorca went on to explain that the extra cash has come from funds set aside for the fourth phase of plans to remodel the old Hogar del Camarada building.

“Our priority is assisting vulnerable members of the population, people who have been experiencing hardship,” the councillor said.

“We decided to delay the project and dedicate these funds to social purposes as we did when the municipality launched its aid plan to help ease the effects of Covid-19 on local families.”