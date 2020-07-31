Javea takes it seriously

OWNERS of businesses linked to the hospitality and leisure industry recently visited Javea town hall to discuss health and safety measures.

Javea mayor Jose Chulvi, Public Safety councillor Pepa Gisbert and Health councillor Rita Berruti pointed out that many Covid-19 outbreaks in the Valencian Community and elsewhere in Spain were linked to clubs, pubs and discos as well as family gatherings where protection measures were relaxed.

“It is essential that business-owners take the situation seriously and play their part in preventing the spread of the virus,” Chulvi said.

There could be no repetition of recent incidents that had resulted in town hall fines, the mayor warned, as he called on the local hospitality trade to stem behaviour incompatible with the health crisis that Spain still faces.

Police presence and controls has been increased in Javea’s nightlife zones to help prevent overcrowding outside pubs and clubs and to fine those flouting Valencia’s facemask regulations.

“We have to go hand-in-hand in combatting Covid-19,” Chulvi said.

“Any outbreak would involve procedures that will drag us all down, affecting the local population and the economy,” he declared.