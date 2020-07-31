Italy’s oldest student receives degree at 96

The oldest student in Italy has graduated at the age of 96 from the University of Palermo.

Giuseppe Paterno completed his final exam (online) for his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy making him the oldest university graduate in Italy.

Paterno, a former railway worker, was already in his 90s when he signed up for the course in 2017. He has been following lectures online in the last few months due to lockdown and social distancing measures in Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite a life filled with hardship including enduring growing up in poverty, receiving only a basic education, and serving during WW2, Paterno graduated on Wednesday with top honours that saw him first in his class.