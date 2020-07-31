Free specs for the needy in Mallorca resort Calvia

FREE prescription glasses will be available for needy people in Calvia with sight problems thanks to a collaboration between the council and a Santa Ponsa optician’s.

Calvia’s Social Cohesion and Equality councillor Nati Frances, Social Development councillor Carmen Rojano and Specsavers Opticas’ Andres Roman Romero rubberstamped the agreement this week.

The Social Services department has the responsibility of identifying urgent and necessary cases, where people in vulnerable groups need specs but are unable to pay for them.

The optician’s is supplying the glasses. It will also run campaigns to encourage the public to donate prescription glasses for people in a situation of socio-economic vulnerability.

The agreement will run for a year, but could be extended for a further year after that.