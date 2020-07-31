COVID Cases In This Region of Spain Remain Ruthless After a Month and a Half

The number of COVID cases in this region of Spain remain ruthless in after a month of a half of constant battle. The latest COVID figures register a disturbing increase in the number of deaths from coronavirus in Aragon over the last week.

After a month and a half of unrestrained transmission in the autonomous community, the Aragonese Government has reported 15 deaths in just seven days, four times more than in the previous week and seven times more than two weeks ago.

This is the highest figure in two months and reflects a severe rebound in deaths, after weeks of accumulating record numbers of infections in the region. In addition, the coronavirus is spreading amongst nursing homes once again. So far, 40 nursing homes in a couple of weeks have been infected.

From the start of June, until last week, Aragon recorded an average of 5 COVID deaths every seven days. But this week that average has tripled. In recent weeks, the rate of hospital admissions by COVID is 20 times higher in Aragon than in the rest of Spain.

According to Ministry of Health statistics, for the past few weeks now, the outbreak in Aragon is the worst viral focal point in the nation. In the past week, five of those who passed away were elderly and resided in nursing homes. During the first wave of the pandemic, the coronavirus killed 760 elderly residents in Aragon and they must do everything they can to protect them now. The elderly have been identified as the most vulnerable group during the pandemic.

