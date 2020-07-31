Call to join Mojacar beach clean-up

MOJACAR council has called on residents and tourists to do their bit to help protect the environment and join a beach clean-up effort.

The local authority has put out an invitation on social media, asking people to take part in the initiative organised in collaboration with the ecological organisation Ok Planet for the evening of next Friday August 9.

The idea is for participants to pick up rubbish from the beaches, especially plastic.

The meeting point will be in front the Lance Nuevo beach, just in front of the Pueblo Indalo complex at 7.30pm. The clean-up will carry on until 9pm.