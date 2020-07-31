Queens Bodyguard Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing Cocaine

One of the Queen’s Elite bodyguards has been arrested for possessing cocaine after some ‘white powder’ was found in a palace bathroom.

PRIVATE Jack Prescott, 19, was said to have had nine bags of suspected Class A drugs among his possessions.

Royal Military Police arrested the Coldstream Guardsman on Tuesday after searching his room and car at Wellington Barracks, near Buckingham Palace.

They allegedly unearthed five suspected bags of cocaine and four of ketamine, a powerful horse sedative. The arrest was made after traces of white powder were reportedly found in the guardroom toilets in St James’s Palace, where Pte Prescott had been on duty.

A source said: “Another soldier found the drugs in a cleaning box, where they keep polish, cloths and brushes to keep their uniforms gleaming. The soldiers often share the cleaning boxes. He called the guard commander, who called the police.”

Pte Prescott, of South East London, was then ordered to take a drugs test and removed from ceremonial duties pending the outcome of an investigation. An Army spokesman said: “We are investigating and while we do so it would not be right to comment further.”