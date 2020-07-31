Brawl over booze in Mallorca park turns really nasty

A BRAWL over booze in a Palma park got really nasty, turning into a violent attack on a young man with a broken bottle.

According to reports he had been drinking with another man in the Camp Redo park late at night. When one grabbed the other one’s drink they got into an argument.

-- Advertisement --



The other drinker smashed a bottle and went for the young man. He left his victim with serious injuries to his stomach and a gash on his hand before making off.

By this time several witnesses to the fight had called 091. When UPR Reaction and Prevention Unit officers arrived at the scene they found the victim bleeding profusely from the stomach.

Moments later an ambulance arrived and rushed him to the Son Espases hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

A police investigation ultimately led to the arrest of a 27-year as the suspected aggressor on charges of attempted homicide.