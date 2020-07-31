Workers and their families have at last something to celebrate

THE Don Carlos Resort hotel in Marbella, which belongs to the Catalan chain Selenta Group, had originally submitted an employment regulation file (ERE) to end its employment relationship with all of its permanent employees, a total of 94.

The luxury hotel, which has 299 rooms, has been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Company sources explain that due to the current situation, it had been decided to open only during the summer season instead of the whole year.

Good news though for all the staff employed at the hotel, the Don Carlos has decided to keep all the workers on the ERTE and will reopen Easter 2012, saving almost 100 jobs!

In July, things were very different:

“An attempt has been made to reach an agreement to adapt the current contracts to this new way of operating, but it has not been possible; that is why the ERE has had to be put on the table,” said a spokesman for the company.

For their part, the unions were completely opposed to this massive dismissal. “It is unprecedented and unusual for a company of this category to want to get rid of its permanent staff after 52 years with the excuse of the pandemic,” says Lola Villalba, general secretary of the CCOO Málaga Services Union.

The unions pointed out that the decision was made to be able to hire cheaper workers because the company billed €20 million last year and obtained more than €4 million benefits, so they do not understand the decision to fire the staff.

Villalba recalls that the ERTE due to force majeure, carries with it a commitment to maintain employment for six months from the end date, so if the dismissals happen, the hotel property must return to the State all the social contributions it had saved up.