BRITAIN’S largest high street bookseller Waterstones is reportedly due to make a number of redundancies in its London head office according to the Bookseller periodical.

Having climbed out of losses following the 2008 crisis and overcome competition from Amazon and other online book sellers, the company is now facing challenges caused by the lockdown.

It opened its Covent Garden store in June but after just a week it has to close again due to lack of customers and most of its university sites are still inoperative.