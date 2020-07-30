Victor Villegas Auditorium in Costa Blanca Now Starting to Add Shows

THERE is still a lot of confusion as to whether performances in large enclosed concert halls will go ahead in the near future and this has affected the Murcia Symphony Orchestra which had hoped to start its 2020/2021 season in September.

All concerts that they were due to play at the Victor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia City have been suspended although there will be three solo performance as part of the Beethoven celebrations in October, November and December.

The venue is currently taking bookings for other events and performers with the next show being on September 5 with tickets costing from €25 to €42.

Featured artist will be Amaia Romero whose March concert had to be postponed due to lockdown but she will now be undertaking a 14-date tour to promote her 2019 album which was recorded last year in Argentina and Chile.

Amaia as she is more commonly known won the ninth edition of Operación Triunfo and went on to represent Spain alongside Alfred García at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest but finished in 23rd place.

Just 21, she has appeared on stage with many well-known artists including performing a duet at a U2 concert with Bono and although mainly a pop singer she has also performed in a flamenco style.