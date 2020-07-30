UK’s Biggest Tour Operator Tui Extends Suspension of Holidays

Tui, the UK’s largest tour operator, has extended the suspension of its holidays and cruises.

All package holidays have now been cancelled up to June 11, all cruises under its brand Marella Cruises have also been cancelled up to June 30 and all Tui River Cruises have been cancelled up to November 25.

Nearly 900,000 holidays have so far been cancelled by the travel giant as a result of the coronavirus. Before the update to Tui’s website, all holidays had been cancelled up to May 14. All holidays beyond those dates are scheduled to go ahead as planned, the company said on its website, adding that they will be “continuously reviewed”. The UK Foreign Office is advising against all non-essential travel indefinitely.

Tui is operating additional flights to Greece and Turkey this weekend to enable affected holidaymakers to switch their destinations.

The firm’s managing director Andrew Flintham said more than 70% of customers with cancelled trips are rebooking to travel over the same period or in the coming weeks but to a different location.

He went on: “The summer holiday period is the most important time of year for travel operators and we are therefore doing everything we can to help customers get their well-deserved holiday.

“The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is always our highest priority.

“Importantly, we also call upon the UK Government to work closely with the travel industry and remove the blunt tool approach to quarantine and consider the rapid introduction of regional travel corridors.