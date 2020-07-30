Tram goes a little further

THE Calpe-Teulada section of Line 9 between Benidorm and Denia is due to reopen on Friday July 31.

It almost exactly five years since the line between Calpe and Denia was closed on safety grounds during a €130 million modernisation project that had already made track and signalling improvements as far as Calpe.

Renovating the 11 kilometres of track between Calpe and Teulada has now been completed following a €17 million outlay that included installing monitoring systems on the rehabilitated Quisi and Ferrandet viaducts which were built more than a century ago.

It will still be some time before Line 9 passengers bound for Denia can complete the entire journey by train, but instead of transferring to a bus provided by regional rail operator FGV in Calpe, they will now do so in Teulada.

The regional government is spending €34 million on work currently being carried out on the 17 kilometres between the Gata de Gorgos and Denia stations.

Meanwhile, work on the “complex” Teulada-Gata section is due to start in August, FGV sources announced.