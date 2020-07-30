A MONTH after Spain’s state of alarm was lifted and the lockdown restrictions pretty much removed, the Euro Weekly News spoke to Costa Almeria businesses to find out how they are getting on in the ‘new normal’.

Almeria Property Finder, Albox

“We are busier now than before lockdown, and sales are good”, Almeria Property Finder owner Cathie Saunders told EWN.

Even during the lockdown period, the agency had plenty of work and sales continued.

The only changes as a result of the health crisis have been the social distancing, mask wearing and sanitizing procedures, and viewings are now “a little different.”

Demand from buyers is currently so buoyant that Cathie’s main concern is having enough new properties on the books to meet that.

In fact Cathie puts the boom in business down to the Covid-19 situation.

“Buyers are more focused and more determined to find a property than at the beginning of the year.

“A lot of people who were on the fence due to Brexit have now had time to think about it and have stopped humming and harring.”

Sundance Spas – Pool Maintenance, Mojacar

Sundance Spas in Mojacar Playa is another business which is thriving in the ‘new normal’.

Company owner Charles Alman explained the Covid-19 crisis had meant some changes on the pool maintenance side. Some residential complex pools have not opened this summer due to new virus-prevention regulations, but Sundance is still carrying out the maintenance.

The company has had to ensure it is up on all the new legislation and has been helping community administrators ensure compliance with the rules. It also now has to check legal water pH and chlorine levels are controlled on pools all day long.

On the sales side it is meanwhile “going crazy”, says Charles.

Charles believes precisely because of the crisis situation and the closure of or concerns about communal pools, the demand for small or inflatable pools, Jacuzzis and spas has increased considerably.

“We are selling, selling, selling!”, he told EWN, with sales significantly up on pre-lockdown.

Olive Properties, Bedar

Business for estate agency Olive Properties is different now from February, says company co-owner Joanne Desmond, but the current situation seems really positive.

“We are having a huge volume of enquiries”, Joanne told EWN.

“Obviously not all clients can travel yet. However, things look very promising and clients are keen to get here. We are seeing an increase in people visiting and the demand is high.

In terms of changes which Olive Properties has undergone as a result of the pandemic, again it is all for the good.

“We were quieter, but it gave us the time to do the jobs we were too busy to do before”, Joanne said.

“We have fine-tuned the business over the last three months and organised things. We feel more efficient as a team as a result.

“We did virtual viewings and videos, which resulted in sales during lockdown, and we are still offering this service and will continue to as a new avenue.”

Joanna is optimistic about the rest of 2020.

“As a business we are now ready for a positive and busy second half of the year. We are experiencing a lot of interest from foreign buyers, and Spanish also.

“We feel that the end of the year will be very busy and will make up for the quieter months we experienced. We are full of energy and already busy!”