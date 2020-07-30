TAPAS Keeps on Giving to Charity on the Costa del Sol

THE chairman of the Andalucia Performing Arts Society (TAPAS) Betty Ross presented a cheque in the sum of €750 to local Spanish cancer charity Un Si Por La Vida.

Betty told those present “the charity has been supporting all of our events prior to lockdown and it is a pleasure to be able to give them this money in return”

TAPAS hope to be able to raise more money for other charities with a special Christmas show at the Cartama theatre on November 27 and 28, mixing theatre, live music and dance in a one-off production called Christmas Florics (and that is not a spelling mistake) written by Mary Cooper.

TAPAS is a registered not for profit organisation, based in Coin, performing to raise funds to support many local charities.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Steve Short at 671 465 628 or email publicity.tapassociety@gmail.com.