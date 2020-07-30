Stretches to banish back pain

BAD posture can affect your whole body. But the back and shoulders are usually the areas that suffer the most. Back pain has now become one of the most common health complaints in society, and on many occasions is due to bad habits.

Hours sitting at a computer or standing at work or even walking without maintaining an upright posture can create tension in the back and shoulders that end up causing uncomfortable pain.

Here are some techniques and exercises that can be practised daily to correct it.

Wall slides

A simple exercise to strengthen the waist and correct the posture of the entire spine. It consists of supporting the back straight against the wall and sliding slowly, pressing the back on the wall, until your knees are flexed. Now hold the pose for 10 seconds.

Do 5 to 10 reps a day.

Torso tilts

This practice is used in yoga as a stretching exercise. Standing with your back straight and your feet together, raise your arms until the palms of your hands come together above your head. Then tilt your torso from left to right, holding for 5 seconds on each side, to allow for stretching and twisting of the spine.



Rotating shoulders

This exercise will alleviate accumulated tension in the shoulders and cervical muscles and promote correct posture. Inhale by raising your shoulders towards the ears without separating your hands from your body. Hold the pose for 5 seconds before exhaling and bring your shoulders down, adopting the initial posture.

Do 5 to 10 reps a day.