Rock Returns as Indie Band Izal Storm Costa Blanca

MADRID based Spanish Indie band Izal named after the lead singer (not the toilet roll) are back on the road after an enforced break in their national tour due to the lockdown.

The last concerts, called The End of the Journey were scheduled for Madrid, Barcelona, Granada, Bilbao, Valencia, Zaragoza and Murcia.

The band will appear at the Cuartel de Artilleria in Murcia City on September 5 following the cancellation of their earlier planned gig (and there are still tickets available online from the venue at €36).

This is a two-hour show with plenty of surprises but is focused on Autoterapia the band’s sixth studio album.