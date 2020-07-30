Practice run for Vera beach lifesaving rescue

THE Vera Playa lifeguard and rescue team has been put through its paces with a simulation of an emergency on the Las Marinas-Bolaga beach.

The aim was to put the 31-strong team to the test and to demonstrate their professionalism and preparation in the face of any emergency situation, the local council said.

“These kinds of simulations are carried out frequently on our beaches to keep members of the service on the alert and trained”, explained Vera’s Tourism and Beaches councillor Pedro Salas.

For this latest practice run there was a simulation of a bather suffering muscular pain a leg and unable to get out of the water. One lifeguard swam out to her, and with the help of a jet ski got her on dry land.

She was laid out on a spinal stretcher on the beach and given a preliminary examination, then with the help of Local Police taken to the point where she was picked up by an ambulance and taken to hospital.