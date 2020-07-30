Powerful and unique performance

LAMBORGHINI presents the new Sián Roadster: a limited edition, open-top hybrid super sports car engineered around the iconic V12 engine, with unique hybrid technologies and unsurpassed performance.

The roofless design of the Sián Roadster puts an exclusive group of drivers in one of the most spectacular cockpits ever: always open to the sky; resonating with the inimitable V12 sound from the most powerful Lamborghini engine to date.

The new model asserts the futuristic design of the coupé, but as a true roadster adds a new purity with the open-air cabin.

The Sián’s long sculptured contours and characteristic aero wings give the roadster an unmistakably powerful profile.

The hybrid system provides the highest power possible via the lightest solution, combining the V12 engine with a new powertrain. A 48-volt e-motor, delivering 34 hp, is incorporated into the gearbox to provide immediate response and improved performance. The e-motor also supports low-speed manoeuvres such as reversing and parking with electric power.

This advanced technology combines with the V12 engine, which incorporates titanium intake valves and is uprated to 785 hp (577 kW) at 8,500 rpm. Combined with the additional 34 hp from the hybrid system, the Sián Roadster delivers a total of 819 hp (602 kW) and reaches a top speed of over 350 km/h.

The innovative system also delivers instant acceleration in low gears, with improved traction force provided by the combination of V12 engine and hybrid system. The Sián Roadster accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2.9 seconds.