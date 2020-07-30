Mozart’s Don Giovanni a Treat for Opera Lovers in Costa Blanca

OPERA lovers who may have enjoyed the various performances online during lockdown will be delighted to know that Opera 2001 will be presenting Mozart’s Don Giovanni at the Teulada Moraira Auditorium on Sunday October 4.

Based on the story The Stone Guest, the libretto which is sung in Italian with Spanish captioning is set in 17th century Sevilla and follows the misadventures of Don Giovanni, an unscrupulous seducer who too late discovers the hatred and desire for revenge that he has created in powerful enemies.

Tickets are available online from the auditorium website and cost €46.