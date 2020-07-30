Magic Summer Nights with Top Musicians on the Costa Blanca

THE city of Alicante is hosting a number of musical events under the heading Magic Nights for the seventh year, this time at the Castillo de Santa Bárbara rather than the original choice of Finca Jardines de Abril as there will be reduced capacity and strict hygiene rules.

Tickets are available online from www.nochesmagicas.es and the line-up consists of a number of very popular Spanish artists;

-- Advertisement --



Friday July 31 is the turn of very popular singer David Otero who fronted one of the most popular Spanish bands until he went solo in 2010 and has not looked back since. There are very few tickets left for this show and cost €32.

Saturday August 8 welcomes Andrés Suárez who sits very much in the genre of singer/songwriter but tickets are currently unavailable due to limited capacity although this might be increased nearer the date.

The only tribute performer in the festival is Simona Pavarotti who delivers the songs of the late and great opera singer appears on Thursday August 13 with tickets costing €32.