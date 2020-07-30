Glamour Model Katie Price has broken both her feet during an accident while on a post-lockdown holiday in Turkey.

Katie is believed to have been rushed to Accident and Emergency and it has been revealed she may not be able to walk for up to six months due to the severity of the breaks. The 42-year-old is now preparing to fly home from Turkey to have emergency surgery.

Both her legs are in plaster after she spent the night in the hospital. Price reportedly injured herself after jumping off a wall at a theme park in Belek, in the south of the country.

A source close to Katie said:

“I can confirm Katie has incurred an injury. It was sustained by her own doing when visiting a family amusement park with her children, Carl and friends. Katie is expected to cut her holiday short and fly back to the UK for further treatment.”

“She has spent all night in A&E in agony with a hairline crack through both of her heels.

“The pain is excruciating – but she has a bigger nightmare to come, trying to look after five children while unable to walk.”

It’s been a particularly tough year for the former glamour model, who went on holiday shortly after her eldest son Harvey was discharged from hospital. The 18-year-old was taken to intensive care after he suffered breathing problems and ran a high temperature.