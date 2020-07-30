Javea port concession renewed

THE Javea port concession is to be extended for another 10 years.

Arcadi España, who head the Generalitat’s Department of Territorial Policies, Public Works and Mobility, announced the decision during a recent visit to Javea.

-- Advertisement --



This would also be a starting point for the reorganisation of Generalitat-run ports where many yacht club concessions have expired, España said.

The new regime would normalise the situation of yacht clubs, providing them with legal security, while relaunching and assisting the region’s ports as tourist destinations, the Conseller added.

España, who was accompanied by the director general of Ports, Airports and Coastlines, Emilio Albiol, toured the port with Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi, Fishing Guild president, Moises Erades and the Club Nautico president Arturo Miquel.

He also pointed out that the regional government has reduced by 50 per cent concessionaries’ charges for the State of Alarm period and the following four months, benefitting yacht clubs, fishing guilds, boatyards and restaurants.