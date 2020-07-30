CHIRIVEL’S municipal swimming and a central street are set to undergo important upgrades thanks to a provincial council investment.

The Diputacion de Almeria has approved allocating the works for the two projects, which together have a budget of €230,000.

The changes to the pool are scheduled to get started within weeks. The aim is to adapt the facilities to the corresponding regulations, with measures to increase accessibility and hygiene conditions.

The works will include creating access to the main pool for people with reduced mobility and replacing elements of both pools’ purification systems.

A whole series of changes will be carried out on the stretch of Calle Buenavista between the Town Hall square and the San Isidro church plaza, among them new surfacing and paving, the replacement of sewage and water pipes and running power cables underground.

Diputacion Development deputy Oscar Liria explained the works come under the ‘Provincial Plans’, which “allow local councils to carry out necessary works and major investments which would very difficult on their own.”