Ghislaine Maxwell in ‘Last Minute’ Desperate Attempt to Block her Sex Life Depositions

Lawers for Ghislaine Maxwell have urged a U.S. appeals court to block the release of depositions she gave about her sex life.

Maxell’s lawyers say it could completely destroy her ability to get a fair trial against criminal charges that accuse her of aiding the Jeffery Epstein‘s sexual abuse of girls.

Maxwell filed the request with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan one day after a federal judge rejected her claim that her need for confidentiality outweighed the public’s right to see the April 2016 deposition.

Those documents, according to the socialites’ legal team, were said to include ”intrusive” questions about Ms Maxwell’s sex life and could prove embarrassing. The depositions came from a now-closed civil defamation lawsuit against Ms Maxwell by one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre.

The 58-year-old British socialite pleaded not guilty on 14 July to helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse three girls in the 1990s, and committing perjury by denying her involvement under oath.

Federal prosecutors in a separate criminal case against Maxwell have charged her with perjury for allegedly lying under oath in the depositions. She’s also charged with acting as a sex trafficker for Epstein.

“This case began as a defamation action, though it is hardly recognizable as such anymore. The stakes are much higher now,” her attorneys wrote in the appeal Thursday.

“The government has indicted Ghislaine Maxwell. The media has all but convicted her,” they added.

A decision from the court is expected in the new few days.