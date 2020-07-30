Filming of TV series creates Benidorm jobs

VILLAJOYOSA was recently the setting for the Antena 3 series Alba, and days later it was Benidorm’s turn.

This time the Atres Media-Boomerang production company chose the access road to the Sierra Helada national park, prompting Benidorm mayor Toni Perez to comment that this was one of the resort’s most in-demand locations for all types of productions.

“It has a road that is closed to traffic with spectacular views of Benidorm from the heart of the national park,” Perez said.

Benidorm’s contribution to the production was not limited to locations as the production company also contacted local audio-visual professionals through the Film Office’s Professional Guide, Perez revealed.

“The guide has grown over the last few months and now contains 250 profiles of the companies, technicians and professionals required in film production,” the mayor said.

“The majority working on the current location scenes were contacted through the Guide,” he said.