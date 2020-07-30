Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinion

Fully awake

Dear Editor,

Don’t we all just love being woken up by the awful raucous sound of a jardinero or trabadoro de Ayuntamiento, wielding one of these infernal machines?

-- Advertisement --



Monday to Friday there is no need to set our alarms since at 8am the leafblower begins his assault on our ears and by the time he has blown the leaves etc from one end of the street to the other, we are fully awake.

Maybe they are proud to announce noisily that they are working, but like thousands of others living here in peaceful retirement, I am not amused.

Gone are the days of the brush and dustpan operator quietly cleaning the street, while we gradually wake up to the sound of birdsong.

Now, where did I put my earplugs!

Oh yes, Mike Senker borrowed them.

Brian Johnston

Benalmadena Costa

No surprise

Dear Euro Weekly,

It’s not surprising that there is a large reduction in the number of people visiting Spain for a holiday from the UK.

Regulations and Government advice at both ends are confusing, restrictive and seemingly frequently changing, so we don’t know whether it’s advisable to go to Spain, what restrictions we will find, whether or not there are lockdowns if there are quarantines at either end, whether hotels are open when we arrive, etc, etc.

Who would want to go on holiday when such confusion and concern exists?

Alan O’Connor

Not funny!

Dear Euro Weekly News,

Having just read your article about the consideration of closing French borders, I experienced an incident in Mercadona yesterday. Having obeyed the rules all through lockdown I stood behind the line at the checkout waiting for the people in front to pack, pay and move away. As I put my purchases on the belt, the family behind me, (French, two adults and two teenagers, the lads both had their masks around their neck!), started to put their purchases on the belt just behind mine. I put up my hand and gestured to the distance lines on the floor, to which they just looked and carried on loading up the belt. I pointed again, and then the cashier also told them to stop and pointed to the floor to bring to their attention the warnings, they still carried on! She then left the till and walked round to them and pulled back the trolly to the line. Rather than acknowledge what she had just shown them, and apologise, the two boys laughed!, to which I just couldn’t help myself and shouted ‘It’s not funny! ‘.

Love reading Euro Weekly.

Chris Worrall

A poem by Barbra Dean

THE SEA

We are so lucky to live by the sea

And we go every day if we can

To sit on the beach, catch up on a read

And sometimes get a good tan

We see ships far away in the distance

And imagine that we are on board

Going to faraway places

As the wine’s being poured

Sometimes the sea is bright turquoise

With patches of white and bright blue

The waves flowing to the seashore

Waiting in turn for their cue

Down below in the depths, there is magic

With creatures and plants to surprise

Scurrying, swimming, or crawling

And living their own special lives

Some people have been down to see them

But me, I can’t even swim

Although I would love to go down there

The chances are really quite slim

But I know of their colours and beauty

From little fish to great whales

Dolphins, and turtles, lobsters and crabs

And some little things without tails

There are so many wonderful creatures

And corals, sea urchins and reef

So the sea is not just the water

It’s what’s going on underneath