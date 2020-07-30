Enjoying the Past with Guided Tours in Historic Costa Blanca Town

THE Orihuela Councillor for Culture, Mar Ezcurrahas announced a program of guided tours to take place in the local museums every Saturday in August and September starting at 11 am.

All local residents are invited to take advantage of these free tours which will be accompanied by knowledgeable guides who will explain exactly what treasures the town has.

Each tour can take 20 people and reservations have to be made in advance by calling 672 219 071.

On Saturday August 1 and September 12, the cultural visit will take place at the Museum of the Wall, where visitors can enjoy the archaeological site, including the wall and four towers, Arab baths, Islamic and late medieval streets and houses, the Gothic palace and the architectural remains of the Casa del Paso.

On Saturday August 8 and September 19, it will be the turn of the Comarcar San Juan de Dios Archaeological Museum where materials of many different ages are preserved, from the Palaeolithic to the most modern.

Most of them are of local or regional origin and come from the excavations carried out by the museum itself and one of the highlights of this museum is The She-Devil by Nicolas de Bussy.

On Saturday August 22 and September 26, the guided tour will take place at the Miguel Hernández House Museum, the local poet Miguel Hernández lived with his family. Also, on those days, there will be a visit to the patio and the orchard where his famous fig tree is kept as well as the adjacent exhibition hall where the exhibition of the artist Paco Sáez is on display.

The recently remodelled Museum of the Reconquest will be visited on Saturday, August 29 and this will be of particular for those who enjoy the Moors and Christians Festivals as there will be an explanation of the Reconquest in Orihuela, the legend of the Armengola and the subsequent Teodomiro Pact.