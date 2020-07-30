Eco-friendly seating smartens up Adra beachside prom

ADRA council has been busy smartening up the town’s San Nicolas beachside promenade with eco-friendly benches.

The local authority has installed around 30 of the new benches as part of a line of actions to make the municipality more attractive, encourage people to use public spaces and to boost the tourist appeal of the Adra coastline.

As well as being made from recycled materials, the benches are better designed ergonomically, the council said.

They have higher backs than the old ones and are more comfortable to sit on.