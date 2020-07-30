Easier to get onto Levante beach

VISITORS to Benidorm’s Levante beach welcomed modifications to booking procedures.

First, Beaches councillor Monica Gomez announced that the reservations could be made from 9am onwards, followed not long afterwards with the news that booked spaces which were still unoccupied by 11am would be freed up for other beachgoers.

Vacated spaces are also re-allocated, she pointed out.

These can be booked both online and from the promenade kiosks in front of Plaza de Torrejo, at the foot of the Avenida de Europa and in the Rincon de Loix.

This made an additional 360 spaces available on the first day, prompting Gomez to point out that there had been no queues at the Torrejo and Rincon kiosks.

Only the Avenida de Europa kiosks had queues of around 15 people with an average waiting time of five minutes, the councillor said.

Gomez also said that it was easy to understand why there have been so many complaints.

“People want to enjoy the beach but we are having to deal with a pandemic, and safety has to come first.”