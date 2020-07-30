Discover the World of American Music in Beautiful Costa Blanca Gardens

THE Torrecremada Gardens in Denia will host the last of four concerts this evening Friday July 31 with a selection of American music featuring Carmen Paula Romero on piano and Angel Belda on clarinet.

They plan to take you on a musical tour of the continent with examples of Latin music, classical dance rhythms such as waltz, milonga and tango; flamenco rhythms by North American composer Kenji Bunch.

This is followed by rhythms and melodies of blues and North American jazz including the unforgettable George Gershwin.

Numbered tickets cost €5 from http://www.instanticket.es/ and there is a limited capacity.

All proceeds will benefit the Denia Solidarity Table (Caritas, Red Cross, Salvation Army and other charities).