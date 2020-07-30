Civil War victims’ remains unearthed in Mallorca cemetery

A TEAM of archaeologists working on exhumations at the Son Coletes cemetery in Manacor has discovered what they believe are the bones of victims of Spain’s Civil War.

The found a bullet which had been fired at one and personal objects dating back to the 1930s.

The remains were located 12 days into the exhumations in a part of the cemetery believed to have been used for burying victims or reprisals.

It was also reported the remains could have been stored in bags during construction works on the new cemetery in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

The bullet is seen as the most compelling evidence of the likely origin of the bones: it is of a kind which was commonly used by Falangist squads.