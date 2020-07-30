Can he divide his stay? Answers to the EU Regulations

Today, author, consultant associate and radio and television broadcaster David Searl lets us know about our stays when travelling abroad.

Can I stay in Spain for 20 days in January, then 20 days in February, then 20 days in March, then 20 days in April and, say, 10 days in May, making 90 days in total. I would then leave Spain for 90 days and start again in August. In other words, can you break up the 90 days before getting to the maximum of the 90–day period?

Yes, you can divide your 90 days into smaller units. Here are three warnings:

First, the 90-day tourist stay in a 180-day period is a European Union regulation.

This means that you must return to your home country or go to a country outside the EU to spend your 90 days outside Spain.

Second, you need to count days, not months. If you are making a chart of your complicated plan, list the number of days in Spain and the number of days outside. Finally, be warned that Spain counts your day of arrival and your day of departure as time in Spain.