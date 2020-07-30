Bus connection to one of Spain’s best beaches

RESIDENTS and visitors who want to visit Carboneras’ stunning Los Muertos beach have the option of getting there by public transport this August.

A bus service is running six times a day between the beach, regularly ranked as one of the best in the whole of Spain, and Carboneras town.

The local council explained the bus connects with the route from Villaricos. This route linking the locality with the Levante region of the province has been increased.

What’s more, the bus covering the route features different images of Carboneras on its exterior in a promotion of the municipality.

Speaking at the presentation of the new Carboneras-Playa de Los Muertos connection, local Mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez said he hoped it would prove popular and that visitors would also take the time to explore the town and what it has to offer.

He said the introduction of the service was a response to the demand of municipal businesses “who have expressed interest in attracting to the town some of the people who go to the popular beach.”