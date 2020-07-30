The US government has backed Johnson & Johnson with €400 Million euros worth of funding in the hope of speeding production of the vaccine.

-- Advertisement --



Johnson & Johnson has started human safety trials for its Covid-19 vaccine after releasing details of a study in monkeys that showed its best-performing vaccine candidate offered strong protection in a single dose.

According to the study, which was published in the journal Nature, when exposed to the virus, all the six animals in the trial who received the candidate vaccine were completely protected from lung disease and five out of six were protected from infection as measured by the presence of the virus in nasal swabs.

The US government is backing Johnson & Johnson (J&J) with €400 Million in funding in hope of speeding production of a vaccine to end the pandemic.