BREAKING NEWS: UK to Quarantine Arrivals from Luxembourg

The UK and Scotland have introduced quarantine for arrivals from Luxembourg as cases in the country continue to rise sharply.

A 14-day quarantine on travellers arriving in England from Luxembourg is to be imposed from midnight tonight after the tiny Duchy became the second European state after Spain to be removed from the exemption list amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus from the continent.

The move was taken on advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre about increased levels of Covid-19 and brings England in line with Scotland, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon imposed a self-isolation requirement on arrivals from Luxembourg earlier in the day.

Luxembourg was originally among the countries given the all-clear for UK travellers earlier this month. After successfully bringing its first wave under control to the point that it reported no deaths between 24 May and 12 July it saw daily new cases remain in single figures through most of June. However, in recent weeks there has been a sharp upturn in infections, with daily new cases hitting 163 on 16 July and rising quickly.

It will leave many people with just hours to rush home if they wish to avoid the 14-day quarantine period. Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: ‘This decision is based on the latest available data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and it gives another clear indication that the virus is active and still spreading.

‘We have always maintained that we are closely monitoring the pandemic situation in all countries and we will impose quarantine requirements as necessary in a bid to protect the public.

The Uk government is also watching some Eastern block countries, as cases surge further restrictions look likely to be enforced in the next few days.