Schools in Scotland have been told they can reopen but Phase three of the lockdown remains, says Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that schools in Scotland will reopen from August 11 and all pupils are expected to return to the classroom full-time by August 18.

Speaking at Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon said it was a “moral and educational imperative” for pupils to return to school from August 11. While some local authorities may opt for a phased return to schools, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish government expected all schools to be open fully by August 18 at the latest.

Announcing the plans today, the First Minister said it was getting children back to school “as soon as is safely possible” was a “moral and educational imperative.”

However, she acknowledged that with pupils having been away from school for almost five months, some councils may need to adopt a phased approach to the return.

Addressing a press briefing today she said: “A key reason for our cautious approach to lockdown over the last two months and over the next few weeks, is a determination to drive the virus down and keep prevalence low, so that schools can reopen in August.

“I am therefore pleased to confirm today that schools will return from August 11.

“Given how long children have been out of school, some local authorities may opt for a phased return over the first few days.

“But we expect all pupils to be at school full-time from August 18 at the latest.”