Matt Hancock has today warned of a second coronavirus wave ‘starting to roll across Europe’ towards Britain and he will do everything he can to prevent it from reaching these shores.

THE Health Secretary also hinted that based on scientific data more holiday destinations on the continent could soon face UK quarantine restrictions.

He also confirmed that the government is ‘looking at’ plans to tell people who test positive for coronavirus to stay at home for 10 days – a three-day increase from the current seven-day self-isolation period.

He said: ‘I am worried about a second wave. You can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe. We have to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores. It’s not just Spain, there are other countries too where the number of cases is rising, and we are absolutely determined to do all we can to keep this country safe.’

The quarantine period for people returning to the UK from foreign countries such as Spain would be dropped from 14 days to 10 days under the same plans.