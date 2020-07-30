Jet2 Begins Mass Evacuation Flights from Spain before Monday Deadline

British holidaymakers told to return by Monday or remain stranded in Spain.

JET2 is urging its customers in Spain to return from their holidays early as the airline reveals it will only be operating return flights until Monday after the Foreign Office slapped travel restrictions on Spain.

The popular carrier announced this week that it is cancelling all flights to mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands following new government restrictions. The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) currently advises against all non-essential travel to all of Spain.

Hundreds of customers have had flights back to the UK cancelled and been asked to return sooner than planned. Jet2 said it cannot keep sending empty planes to pick up passengers on many different dates.

A statement from Jet2 read: “We are operating empty outbound flights to pick up customers from these destinations up to and including 3 August, and we are contacting customers who are currently in these destinations to advise them of their options regarding flying back to the UK,” a Jet2 spokeswoman told the BBC.

“We appreciate that some of our package holiday customers were due to stay on holiday for longer than this and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“It is important to note that we are responding to a very fast-moving situation with updates coming from the government with little or no notice, and we have had to make decisions about our programme accordingly. We can assure these customers that we will be in touch with them to resolve any issues that they may have.”

People now returning to the UK from Spain will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Furious holidaymakers who were enjoying a sunshine break were sent emails and texts notifying them that their return flight was not operating any longer. Holidaymakers having to rebook flights up to and including August 3 are now complaining they’re facing sky-high costs to return home.

Some British holidaymakers in Magaluf refused to accept the Jet2 offer. Rachael Hammond, on holiday with her son and partner, was furious when a representative from Jet2 contacted her and told a flight was booked for the family on Saturday. She said:

“Jet2 ‘finally’ got in touch and said to get our stuff ready for Saturday afternoon. I explained we had only just arrived and had no intention of going back this soon. Basically the guy said if we didn’t then they wouldn’t be able to bring us back at all! I was fuming, it’s taken us months to book, with cancellations every five minutes and when we do finally get here they want us to fly back, no chance! My son is so upset, we all have had a miserable time in the Uk recently and just wanted to get away. My husband said he will sort out another flight and we will isolate in the UK, at least that way WE are in control of the situation!”.