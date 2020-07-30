GERMAN forensic teams involved in excavating an allotment where prime suspect Christian Brueckner lived have removed bags of ‘evidence’ from the basement.

Investigators took away a skip full of rubble, including a child’s bucket, and blue bags of evidence, everything was taken away for inspection today sparking intense speculation that ‘something of interest’ has been found.

Police in Germany were pictured removing blue bags of evidence from the site on Wednesday as part of their investigations into the missing child’s case. In a dramatic development yesterday, police removed two skips full of concrete blocks and a child’s bucket. On Wednesday, around 30 police officers and employees of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) continued their excavations, which began on Tuesday in the allotment area around where the suspect used to live. It has been learned that another trail leads to the grounds of the Kennelblick garden association in Braunschweig. It is possible another excavation will be actioned there too, said a source.

Neighbours have told how Brueckner, who has 17 previous child sex offences, lived off-grid at the site. Brueckner recently withdrew his application for early release forming rumours he had concerted a plea bargain with prosecutors.