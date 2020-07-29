POLICE in Tarragona have arrested a man for setting fire to his ex-wife’s home, leaving her in a critical condition with serious burns.

Two others were also injured in the blaze in the fourth-storey apartment in El Vendrell in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 39-year old suspect reportedly escaped from the scene of the fire and took refuge in a building on an industrial estate. When police tracked him down he went up onto the roof armed with an iron bar and threatened to jump from 20 metres up.

Anti-disturbance officers finally managed to constrain and cuff him just before 3pm. He was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters reported that the flames had completely destroyed the apartment’s dining room and a bedroom, while the rest of the property suffered smoke and heat damage.