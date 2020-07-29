THE UK Foreign Office advice against all non-essential travel to Spain, including the Balearics, is “not justified” for the holiday islands, argues regional president Francina Armengol.

In interviews with Spanish TV and radio on Tuesday and in social media posts, Armengol maintained the UK government’s decision had not been based on health criteria and had been a “mistake.”

-- Advertisement --



She stressed that Covid-19 infections rates are significantly lower in the Balearics than in the UK. She also referred to her administration’s “strict” handling of the pandemic.

“We closed down more than anyone, reinforced the health system, we were the first to implement obligatory use of face masks and the first to close down nightlife”, she tweeted.

“We are safe islands for residents and visitors.”

Armengol made it clear her administration has “not given up the tourist season as lost.”

She said negotiations between Spain and Boris Johnson’s government continue on trying to gain a safe travel corridor between the UK and the archipelago, as well as the Canary Islands, meaning holidaymakers returning to the country from the islands would be exempt from the compulsory quarantine requirement on all travellers from Spain.

She pointed out the Balearics was the first community to open up to national tourism with the pilot plan and is the only one with experience in safe corridors.

The regional government is also “fighting to extend the season, improve connectivity and reach new markets”, she affirmed.