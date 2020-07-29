Torre del Mar resident wins a loto

A RESIDENT of Torre del Mar has won one of the three second-class Bonoloto prizes that have been distributed in the Bonoloto draw on Tuesday, July 28 and which represents a prize of €50,326.24 for the ticket.

In the Bonoloto draw held in Madrid, there were no winners of the 1st category, but three of the 2nd category who won €50,326.24.

The award-winning 2nd category tickets have been validated in Torre del Mar (Malaga), Seville and Colmenar Viejo (Madrid). The award-winning ticket in Torre del Mar has been validated at the Receiver Office number 50,810, located at number 85 on Avenida de Andalucía.

With no First Category winners (six hits), the pot generated that will be put into play in the next Bonoloto draw means that a single winner could scoop €1,100,000.00.

The winning combination has been 6 – 7 – 9 – 20 – 27 – 30.