THE musical group Senza Catene returns this Thursday, for the second time, to Almuñécar to perform their tribute to the “Three Tenors” and to one of the most recognised groups worldwide: Il Divo.

The union of these three tenors from Malaga will present a show loaded with musical works where you can enjoy masterful and surprising lyrical voices.

The concert will take place on the stage of the “El Majuelo” park in the open air, starting at 10.30pm, which will be adapted to the conditions necessary to maintain security against COVID-19.

Tickets, which are priced at €12, can be purchased in person through Viajes Ecuador Almuñécar (Paseo Altillo) or at the Tourist Office (Palacete de La Naranja). In addition, they can be purchased online through the page www.bravoentradas.es.