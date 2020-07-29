The Gloria Palace Royal Hotel & Spa in Gran Canaria Opens for Business in August

Gloria Thalasso & Hotels group is due to resume business this Saturday, August 1 with the reopening of the four-star superior Gloria Palace Royal Hotel & Spa in Mogán, Gran Canaria.

The residents of Gran Canaria have welcomed the reopening of one of the most prestigious hotels on the island and hope the news will find its way to the thousands of holidaymakers that were frequent guests before the crisis.

The chain is preparing to open its highest-class hotel and is doing so by following a strict protocol of security and hygiene measures.

The same hotel saw the last guests staying at Gloria Thalasso & Hotels last March when the state of alarm was declared for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the chain is preparing to open its highest-class hotel and is doing so by following a strict protocol of security and hygiene measures with the aim of guaranteeing and ensuring the health and well-being of both its clients and each of the workers that make up the staff at the hotel.

This establishment has very special characteristics since it is built of natural stone fused from the mountain itself, in addition to having great views of the ocean from every corner, which makes this site a dream place to spend an unforgettable vacation. Among its services, the Wellness centre stands out, with a free Spa circuit for all its guests, as well as an indoor gym and an outdoor gym for sports lovers.

The other good news is that most major airlines have announced flights will soon be re-commencing to the Island as the UK government has hinted it will review its decision taken last week to take Spain off its ‘green list’.